Loose Dogs Have Plano Joggers by the Heels

By Jennifer Phillips

    The City of Plano is warning runners and joggers to be on the lookout for two dogs linked to at least eight biting incidents since May of 2016. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

    The city of Plano has a warning for runners and joggers.

    Two dogs connected to at least eight biting incidents since May of 2016 are still running loose after many efforts to catch them.

    Animal Services said one of the dogs is an Australian cattle dog. The running motion triggers the dog's instinct to "herd" by approaching a runner or jogger from behind and biting them on the back of the leg, just as it would cattle. 

    Despite the biting incidents, officials say the dogs are not aggressive and run away from humans. However, if you do see them, do not approach them. Stay inside your house or car and call 911. 

    Plano residents are also warned to avoid going outside if they see Animal Services in their neighborhood, and to be aware of their surroundings while running or jogging outside.

    Published at 10:37 AM CST on Jan 24, 2017
