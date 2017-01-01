McKinney Police and officials with the National Transportation Safety Board combed through the wreckage of one of the planes that went down Saturday night into a self-storage facility; 3 died in the incident.

Investigators expect it will be some time before they know all the details of a midair collision that ended in 2 planes crashing and 3 people dead Saturday evening.

Witnesses said the planes took off from the Aero Country Airport and collided while turning over a crowded area of McKinney.

One of the small private aircraft crashed into Custer Road, shutting down the street for much of the night until investigators were able to move the wreckage.

The other plane crashed and caught fire inside Uncle Bob’s Self Storage, where the National Transportation Safety Board and McKinney Police spent most of Saturday combing through the charred wreckage.

Two of the victims have been identified as Gregory Barber and Tim Barber, NBC 5 has learned. The third victim hasn't been identified.

An NTSB representative confirmed that no one on the ground was injured during the crash.

Many tenants of the storage facility waited nervously outside to see if their units had been damaged in the wreck, but most said the loss of life at the site was a much more disturbing realization.

"The material things can be replaced, but someone has to answer for the people,” tenant Erik Downs said.

Investigators finally removed the second plane just before 4 p.m., and tenants were allowed to go back into the facility as police cleared the scene.