Kids on Fort Worth Cul-De-Sac Raise $2,000 for Hurricane Harvey Victims

"We wanted to help them," 7-year-old girl says

By Scott Gordon

    A group of children operating a lemonade stand on a Fort Worth cul-de-sac raised more than $2,000 for hurricane victims.

    Some 17 children under the age of 10 live in eight houses on Chatburn Court near the Fort Worth Zoo.

    They've been overcome the past few weeks with the news about Hurricane Harvey and the massive flooding in Houston.

    "I heard these people were trapped on roofs," said seven-year-old Oliver Ridenour. "There were rescue helicopters trying to (save) them."

    Oliver's mother, Katherine, who also has three other children, said she wanted to do something and organized the fundraiser.

    "If a neighbor's in need, we help them, right guys?" she said. "That's what we do: Serve our neighbors."

    So they set up a lemonade stand and sold whatever they could, including breakfast tacos and muffins.

    A sign on the stand said all proceeds will go to help Houston.

    "We wanted to help them," said seven-year-old Katherine Cowan. "Just because they lost their things and their animals and their houses. And we wanted to help them."

    Katherine Ridenour said the response was overwhelming — $2,000 raised in about three hours.

    "I get chill bumps because what we did was so great, and it's such a great thing to teach the kids," she said.

