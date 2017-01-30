Hurst Couple Separated by President Trump's Travel Ban Order

A couple in Hurst is now divided by President Donald Trump's executive order through a unique set of circumstances. (Published 2 hours ago)

Opposition to President Donald Trump's travel ban is spilling over from the streets to the courtroom.

While protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C. on Monday, two new federal lawsuits were filed.

The suits are in Washington State and in Virginia, where a Muslim civil rights group argues the travel ban is not only unconstitutional, but puts American Muslims in danger.

Meanwhile, the White House continued defending the travel ban. Trump's spokesman argues 109 detentions over the weekend is a minor inconvenience to keep America safe.

"He's going to do everything in his power to stop every threat and potential threat,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. “That's the key in this: 'How do we get ahead of threats?'"

The far-reaching effects of the travel ban have come home to Hurst, for one young couple.

They are now divided by that executive order through a unique set of circumstances.

Neil and Roslyn Sinha have only been married six months and she doesn't have permanent U.S. residency yet.

She had to travel to Dubai this weekend to visit her sick mother and she's now stuck there because she has an Iraqi passport, even though she's never set foot in that country.

Love happened quickly for Neil Sinha.

"Her humanity, her humor, just everything," he said.

He met his wife on a visit to Los Angeles. She lived in Dubai, but after months of long talks and visits back and forth, the couple decided to commit.

"I said 'you know what, you're the one for me and we just got married,'" said Neil Sinha.

That was in August. The couple settled down in Hurst, and Roslyn Sinha applied for a green card. While it was still processing, her mother had a series of strokes in Dubai and she was granted permission to go visit.

But while she was on the way there, Trump signed his executive order.

"The same government that gave her permission to leave is now telling her you cannot come back," said Neil Sinha.

Roslyn Sinha was born in Dubai, but in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), passports are issued based on your family's heritage. Hers happens to be Iraqi, which is on the travel ban list.

"She came here legally, we got married legally, we applied for her green card legally, she got the advanced parole legally. She left the country legally and now she can't come back," said Neil Sinha.

"Neil, I'm sorry you have to go through this, you did not sign up for this. I'm sorry," Roslyn Sinha told her husband over the phone.

The couple is now researching how to bring Roslyn Sinha back to the U.S. The airlines say they won't let her on a plane.

"Nobody knows how to interpret this executive order,” Neil Sinha said. “Nobody knows, based on her unique situation, how to handle it."

And with so much uncertainty, they fear the executive order could be extended beyond 90 days.

"It's a tricky situation but we're going to figure it out," Neil Sinha told his wife.

The newlyweds are now testing their vows across an ocean and an order.

"She's just a perfect person in my opinion,” said Neil Sinha. “I'm not going to find anyone else like her. I don't want to. She's the only option. I've got to get her back here. I need my wife back, that's it."

Roslyn Sinha was supposed to fly back to DFW on February 7 and start a new job right after that. Now while she's stuck overseas, she's worried that job will disappear.

The couple is calling all their local lawmakers looking for help. They’re also working with immigration attorneys. Neil Sinha’s father is a former judge in Tarrant County, so they’re reaching out to any contacts they can find.

Everyone is directing the couple to the U.S. Embassy in the U.A.E, but so far they haven’t gotten any answers there.