Hurricane Katia has formed as a category 1 storm in the Gulf of Mexico with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

A cold front over Texas will keep Katia from pushing north, forcing the storm to hang around in the western Gulf before turning south and southwest and driving into eastern Mexico later this week.

Meanwhile, there are two other hurricanes active in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph, is expected to pass north of Puerto Rico Thursday morning, through the Bahamas on Friday and into South Florida on Sunday.

A big ridge of high pressure will keep Irma from continuing west, a second big ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic will force Irma to turn north somewhere around Florida.

Hurricane Juan, well east of Irma in the Atlantic, is currently a category 1 storm with sustained winds of 75 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday afternoon further cyclone formation is not expected in the next five days.