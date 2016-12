Fort Worth police officers gather outside Hulen Mall after reports of a disturbance inside, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

Fort Worth Police placed the Hulen Mall on lockdown Monday evening after reports of a disturbance inside.

Officers were dispatched to the mall located at 4800 South Hulen Street at 6:11 p.m.

Police told NBC 5 that a fight broke out at a restaurant inside the Hulen Mall involving multiple people.

Police responded and evacuated the area, and they placed the mall on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.

No serious injuries have been reported.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested for the fight.