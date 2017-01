Fort Worth police say a child who was reported missing Friday after she was last seen leaving school has been found safe Friday evening.

Police thanked the public for their help in locating 12-year-old Darlene Rugira.

Rugira was reported missing after leaving McLean Middle School, on the 3800 block of Stadium Drive, at 4:30 p.m., police said.

In an update at 11:25 p.m. police said she was being returned home.

No further information was provided by police.