Fort Worth Man Wins $7.5 Million in Scratch-Off Game

A Fort Worth man hit the jackpot with a scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery Commission said Tony Huynh claimed a $7.5 million prize on the $50 scratch-off game.

Huynh bought the winning $7,500,000 Ultimate Cash scratch-off ticket at Jimmy's Food Store in the 1300 block of Sycamore School Road in Fort Worth. The store will get a $10,000 retailer bonus.

The lottery commission says Huynh claimed the second of three top prizes, the $7,500,000 Ultimate Cash game offers more than $142 million in total prizes.