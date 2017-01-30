Fort Worth Man Wins $7.5 Million in Scratch-Off Game | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Man Wins $7.5 Million in Scratch-Off Game

The $7,500,000 Ultimate Cash scratch-off ticket sells for $50

    Texas Lottery Commission

    A Fort Worth man hit the jackpot with a scratch-off game.

    The Texas Lottery Commission said Tony Huynh claimed a $7.5 million prize on the $50 scratch-off game.

    Huynh bought the winning $7,500,000 Ultimate Cash scratch-off ticket at Jimmy's Food Store in the 1300 block of Sycamore School Road in Fort Worth. The store will get a $10,000 retailer bonus.

    The lottery commission says Huynh claimed the second of three top prizes, the $7,500,000 Ultimate Cash game offers more than $142 million in total prizes.

