Fort Worth Girl Killed in Hit and Run Accident
Fort Worth Girl Killed in Hit and Run Accident

    Fort Worth police say an 8-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run accident Friday afternoon.

    It happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of Barron Lane.

    Police say the girl was riding a scooter in the roadway near her home when a black Dodge Charger hit her.

    The driver did not stop to render aid.

    The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Aja Hill.

    Police say they found the Charger Saturday morning and are waiting to talk to the owner.

    Published 19 minutes ago

