Former Inmate Now Inspiring Others Through Mentor Program

He’s been arrested 45 times, spent six years in prison, and was even homeless at one point.

Keenan Williams of Grand Prairie is now a successful businessman, and motivational speaker, and he’s telling his story, encouraging others going through a similar situation.

“I’m honored to be here,” said Williams during a speaking engagement at the Grand Prairie police department.

30 years ago, Williams was a drug dealer, a confessed gang leader, in and out of jails in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie. Now, he talks to Grand Prairie police trainees about “bridging the gap” with the community and criminals.

"I was that young man in the streets, selling drugs, and doing drugs, and then smoking the crack cocaine,” said Williams.

19-years-old, right out of high school, Keenan’s dreams of a successful college football career abruptly ended after injuring his knee.

His parents were also in the middle of a divorce.

Keenan says that’s when a downward spiral in his life began.

"And tried to go into the Navy, the Navy said no, because I had screws in my knee,” said Williams.

He started doing drugs and selling them. Then, he robbed drug houses to make a living and was shot six times. Eventually, Keenan landed in prison for a six year sentence.

Four years into that sentence, something happened.

“Something happened in my life, and it changed. So when it changed, educating myself, having the right attitude, coupling that with aptitude, has determined the altitude of my life.”

For Keenan, education was the key.

During his time in prison, he read more than 200 books. That led to his renewed faith and new philosophy, anyone can make a transformation.

Keenan felt his job was to help others realize that.

“Not only to give the people hope that are on the corners, the people hope that are in the drug houses, that are in the prisons and the jails, but I also have to let the communities know that we can work together on this thing,” said Williams. “No one raises their hand in the third grade and says, I want to be a crack head, or I want to go to prison for the rest of my life.”

He encourages those he mentors that you can make different choices, and determine your own destiny.

Sometimes you just need a little guidance.

“That’s all I can do is start with one person, one community at a time,” said Williams.

We first met Keenan at a watch party during President Trump’s inauguration. He is big on personal responsibility, and was keen on Trump's platform.