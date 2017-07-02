Early Sunday morning, FBI investigators confirmed the death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle, the Lancaster girl at the center of a recent Amber Alert.

Body of 13-Year-Old Girl at Center of Amber Alert Found in Dallas

Many people prayed at the scene of Sunday morning’s gruesome discovery.

Strangers were so moved by Shavon Randle’s bright smile, they wanted to stop by and honor her.

Many had held out hope the past couple of days that the 13-year-old would be found safe.

“I have daughters her age and it’s sad,” said Erica Love. “I don’t know the story or what’s going on but it touched me.”

The heart wrenching discovery was made Sunday morning.

The girl is believed to have been kidnapped from her aunt’s home in Lancaster on Wednesday, setting off an Amber Alert and leading the FBI to join the investigation.

Police and FBI investigators say tips from the community led police to the house where they found Randle’s body as well as the body of 19-year-old Michael Titus.

Several people showed up throughout Sunday morning with flowers, balloons and gifts any 13-year-old would like.

Yolanda Torres has a 13-year-old of her own. She knelt down near the front steps of the boarded up home and prayed a Rosary for Randle.

“All I was doing was praying for her safe return with our Heavenly Father,” she said.

Didi Prince and members of Christ Mission Church chose to walk into the house to see the crime scene for themselves.

They emerged from the house and prayed.

“I just know that she is 13 years old, an innocent young girl who probably has nothing to do with anything,” said Prince. “And she was slaughtered. She was slaughtered.”

Lancaster police say investigators are working to determine what happened and why the bodies were recovered at the same location.