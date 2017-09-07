Farmers were largely impacted by the Hurricane Harvey, and Hurricane Irma is poised to do the same. But it doesn't mean you'll necessarily pay more. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Farmers in South Texas were expecting a banner year when it came to cotton. After several slow years, they were expecting a lot of product this summer, but then came Hurricane Harvey.

"The hurricane could put several farming families out of business," said Roger Hall, with the Texas Farm Bureau.

Hall said the damage doesn't necessarily mean prices will spike.

He said cotton is produced in so many places that there will be a steady supply despite the loses in Texas.

Responds Some Useful Tips for Saving Gas

The same is true for other popular Texas crops, like rice, soybeans, and even cattle, which died in floodwater.

Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida, which is known for its orange groves.

A spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Citrus says it could be weeks before they know the impact on orange groves and any increase in price.

However, Hall says, like the crops grown in Texas, oranges are found elsewhere, and price spikes should be small and not long-lasting.

Sudden rushes on oranges, much like those seen with gasoline after Harvey, could impact pricing and supply, but if left alone, Hall expects the impact to be minimal.