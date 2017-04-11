Parents, faculty and neighbors of Foster Elementary School in Dallas greeted the students with flowers and signs of support Tuesday after someone posted racist signs at the school over the weekend.

Many of the children who attend Stephen C. Foster Elementary School have been afraid ever since the signs – telling undocumented people to get out – were discovered over the weekend.

When students left school for the day, they were met by parents, faculty and neighbors outside.

Some people left flowers and signs of support in front of the school.

Community activist Carlos Quintanilla asked the children to gather.

"We love you very, very much," he said.

Principal Zack Hall told the children, "I want to say to our students you are safe here at Foster. All families are welcome here at Foster."

Joanne Taylor lives a few blocks from the school. She does not have children who attend Foster, but she wanted to be present Tuesday evening.

"We love you," she told the students. "We are glad you are here!"

Claudia Barrientos quickly rallied parents Tuesday after her daughter told her that she and other kids are too scared to go to school now.

"She told me that we were going to get sent back," said Barrientos.

Pastor Owen Ross says fear has been felt throughout the migrant community in the area for years.

"There have been people that have had things yelled at them by people driving down the street," he said.

However, Taylor and her husband say neighbors stepped up as soon as they heard of the signs that lashed out against undocumented people being left at the school, which has a student population that is 98-percent Latino.

"People drove all over the neighborhood to make sure they got rid of all of the signs, so I was pretty proud about that," said Taylor.

After the show of support, 8-year-old student Esmeralda Chimal said she still felt a bit scared but was leaving happy.

"People should know that kids need love not hate," she said.

The signs were not only posted at the school.

Hall says others were found in parts of the neighborhood.

The school called Dallas Independent School District police and the city's police department.