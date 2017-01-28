Dozens of people attended a forum Saturday to teach immigrants about U.S. immigration law. (Published 3 hours ago)

Fear of being deported has immigrants in North Texas on edge.

The concern dates back to a promise President Trump made before he was elected to deport immigrants who came to the country illegally.

Now, advocates are vowing to fight back by empowering immigrants with information.

It was a standing-room only crowd at Kidd Springs Recreation Center in Dallas on Saturday for a DACA Summit and Immigration Town Hall meeting.

“I have compassion for other people and I feel for them,” said Gloria Bowden who drove from Waxahachie to attend.

Some came to support, but others are like Evelyn Vazquez and Sanjuana Cervantes who were brought to the United States from Mexico at a young age.

Vazquez and Cervantes are now Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients -- allowed to remain in the U.S., attend school and work – because of a policy adopted under President Obama.

Vazquez is less concerned about her future than she is about their parents, who are undocumented immigrants.

She relies on her parents support while she attends school and works. She’s worried they could face deportation because of President Trump’s stance on immigration.

“It’s sad, breaking families apart. It’s hard,” said Vazquez, tearfully.

It's a sentiment shared by some but not all.

Silvio Canto is a Cuban immigrant and political blogger who voted for President Trump.

“I never took him seriously about that honestly. I never really thought that was something he was really going to do. I think he was putting it on the table as part of a negotiation and that’s not necessarily a bad idea from a negotiating stand point,” Silvio said.

Canto says he doesn't see deportation at the top of President Trump’s to-do list.

But countless undocumented families can't help but prepare.

“I still want to continue my education regardless what's going on and I mean, I want to make here, the United States, a better place and help everybody else,” said Cervantes.