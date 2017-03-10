Most apartments require security deposits to give a landlord protection in case of damage.

Kim McNally says she didn't have a problem with that, so she signed a lease, put down a security deposit and moved into a Dallas apartment complex.

After two years of living there, McNally was ready to move out. She made sure it was clean and ready for the next tenant to move in.

McNally thought she was in good standing and her security deposit would be mailed to her new address, but it never came. She said she tried calling the leasing office, but they kept giving her the runaround.

So McNally reached out to NBC 5 Responds and we reached out to the apartment's management. They wouldn't give us any information but said they'd reach out to McNally directly.

Not long after, McNally received a letter from the apartment complex saying "after a revision to your account, we are forwarding a check of $115.23."

McNally has since received her check and is one very happy consumer. Thankfully, she had the pictures to back up her claim.