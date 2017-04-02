In exactly one week, hundreds of thousands of people will descend into downtown Dallas to march for immigration reform and racial equality for all.

Organizers of the Dallas Mega March announced on Sunday that civil rights leader Martin Luther King III will be walking alongside North Texans.

Half a million people attended the city’s previous Mega March in 2006. It was geared specifically toward the Latino immigrant community.

For one local woman, next Sunday’s march will bring back many memories.

Esseiny Alanis spent the Sunday before the Mega March handing out flyers promoting the event outside of a Mexican market in Pleasant Grove.

The 23-year-old will be at the march next Sunday, just as she was at the city’s previous Mega March 10 years ago.

“I was 13 years old,” she said. “It was packed… It was very positive, very inspiring to see how many people were not scared to come out.”

She posed for a picture with the American flag in 2006, just a few years after her family emigrated illegally from Mexico. She says her father was a teacher in Mexico but wanted a better education for her.

So he migrated to Dallas and worked at a chicken plant, then washing dishes.

Alanis went on to become the first person in her family to graduate college.

She is currently a teacher in Dallas.

“I have shared my story with my students and they feel comfortable and they feel happy being in my classroom and knowing that there's hope for them,” she said.

A decade later, she feels her personal success is dampened by the current political picture.

“To see that there's still racism going on it's very heartbreaking,” said Alanis.

Civil rights leader, Revered Peter Johnson says he personally asked MLK III to be here on what will be the 49th anniversary of Dr. King's burial.

“This is a sacred day for us and this would make Dr. King very happy Jews and Gentiles and Protestants and Catholics,” he said. “This is something we worked for all of these years to bring everyone together to fight for justice.”

Alanis is still facing an uncertain future.

Her humanitarian visa is about to expire. She’s also still awaiting her green card. If neither comes through in two weeks, “I might become illegal again,” she said. “It hurts because how can I tell my students that everything will be OK when I don't know if I'm going to be able to be there for them.”

Congressman Joaquin Castro of San Antonio will also be joining in the march.

Organizers are urging those who attend to wear red, white and blue and only bring American flags.

The Dallas Mega March will take place on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m.

It will begin at the Cathedral of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas and will make its way to city hall for a rally at 5 p.m.

Organizers say Dart will double the number of buses running on Sunday.