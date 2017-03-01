Dallas Park Smoking Ban Takes Effect Wednesday

A smoking ban at Dallas parks takes effect Wednesday.

Dallas City Council members agreed to the partial smoking ban Nov. 9, 2016.

The majority refused, though, to impose a total smoking ban without exceptions as recommended by a City Council Committee.

Smoking is still permitted at the city's six golf courses, the Elm Fork Shooting Range and parks and facilities managed by private partners, like the Dallas Zoo and Lee Park. The future Trinity River Park was also added as an exception to the park smoking ban.

The State Fair and Dallas Arboretum will be allowed to set their own smoking rules.

People caught smoking in parks could face a fine.

NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff contributed to this report.