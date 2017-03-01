Dallas Park Smoking Ban Takes Effect Wednesday | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Park Smoking Ban Takes Effect Wednesday

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE/Getty Images

    A smoking ban at Dallas parks takes effect Wednesday.

    Dallas City Council members agreed to the partial smoking ban Nov. 9, 2016.

    The majority refused, though, to impose a total smoking ban without exceptions as recommended by a City Council Committee.

    Smoking is still permitted at the city's six golf courses, the Elm Fork Shooting Range and parks and facilities managed by private partners, like the Dallas Zoo and Lee Park. The future Trinity River Park was also added as an exception to the park smoking ban.

    The State Fair and Dallas Arboretum will be allowed to set their own smoking rules.

    People caught smoking in parks could face a fine.

    NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff contributed to this report.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices