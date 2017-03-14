Dallas Officials, T-Mobile Investigate 'Ghost Call' Issue

The Dallas Police Department and city officials are working with T-Mobile to determine the reason for the persistent "ghost call" issue impacting residents using T-Mobile devices.

On Saturday evening, the Dallas 911 Call Center experienced a spike in calls because of the T-Mobile problems, according to a release sent out by the city.

During that time, a six-month old child died in Dallas, city officials say.

According to officials, the child's baby sitter called 911 multiple times, but hung up before speaking to a call taker. Dispatchers returned each call, but were unable to reach the caregiver.

'Ghost Calls' Continue to Baffle Dallas Police

Nearly four months after the problem first started, Dallas police continue to search for a solution to a potentially life-threatening problem. (Published Thursday, March 9, 2017)

Dallas police are now investigating the child's death.

So far, the city of Dallas says there is no evidence connecting the infant's death to the T-Mobile ghost call issue, other than the fact the sitter was using a T-Mobile device and tried reaching 911 Saturday during the spike in calls.

Since November 2016, T-Mobile has been working with multiple departments in Dallas to find a solution, but has been unsuccessful.

Tuesday night, Mayor Mike Rawlings issued the following statement:

"It is outrageous that T-Mobile still has not resolved the ghost call issue that is putting Dallasites in danger by clogging our 911 system. I'm in full agreement with our city manager that our citizens deserve better. This issue not only puts paying T-Mobile customers at risk, but it jeopardizes the safety of people throughout our city. It's encouraging that T-Mobile will finally be sending top engineers to Dallas tomorrow morning. I can only assume that they will work around the clock until they figure out how to fix this issue."

T-Mobile's top engineers will arrive in Dallas Wednesday morning to start working on the problem, and will stay until it is resolved.

While this happens, Dallas police will also continue to provide increased staffing in the 911 call center.