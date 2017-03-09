'Ghost Calls' Continue to Baffle Dallas Police

Nearly four months after the problem first started, Dallas police continue to search for a solution to a potentially life-threatening problem.

Dallas police continue to work with T-Mobile to figure out why customers' cell phones are repeatedly dialing 911.

These "ghost calls" are tying up DPD resources and flooding the department's dispatch system. That has forced people to be put on hold for an extended period of time.

"This situation is unacceptable. It is a matter of life and death for our citizens, and we've got to make sure we fix it quickly and completely. This is a top priority for our city manager and his staff and they are working on it around the clock. T-Mobile needs to step up and fix this problem," said Mayor Mike Rawlings in statement.

The problem started in November of 2016.

T-Mobile customers' phones are repeatedly dialing 911 after their original call is answered. However, the customers are unaware that their phones are making the call. Once the call is put on hold, the phone hangs up.

Each "ghost call" must be returned to determine if it was an emergency.

The problem has strained resources so much that additional officers have been brought in on overtime to make return phone calls.

The department is asking customers to be patient while they work with T-Mobile to fix the issue.

"Just understand this is why we're calling you back, to make sure you don't need police service," said Major Elaine Page. Just be patient with us and hopefully T-Mobile and DPD will get it resolved.