Dallas Company Grows Cold-Pressed Juice Business

By Katy Blakey

     A new juice is changing the way people eat breakfast.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    It is the juice with the cool name and even colder reciepe.

    Dallas-based Buda Juice is determined to expand their reach in the growing cold-pressed juice market.

    Owner Horatio Londsdale-Hands co-founded the company a few years ago. He wanted a healthy, eco-friendly option in a state dominated by steak and Tex-Mex.

    "We can go out tonight and have a glass of wine and a nice steak dinner, but instead of having a big breakfast, have a Buda juice. We call it balance in a bottle," said Londsdale-Hands.

    Their process starts with crates of certified organic produce. It's sorted, cleaned, then pressed to squeeze out the juice and the entire process happens inside their facility kept at a temperature of 35 degrees.

    "It keeps everything fresh. All the enzymes and the nutrients of the juice to maximize the health benefits," said Lonsdale-Hands.

    Juices are then mixed for a days worth of veggies-on-the-go.

    The price for a bottle can cost around the price of a meal out.

    A 16 ounce bottle costs $11. A 12 ounce bottle can cost around $7.

    The company has opened 21 stores across Texas and just started shipping their juice nationwide.


    Published at 1:59 PM CDT on Jun 20, 2017

