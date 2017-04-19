Police are looking for the man who robbed a 15-year-old student at gunpoint Tuesday night in the parking lot of Coppell High School.

Coppell PD Looking for Man Who Robbed Student at Gunpoint

Now, there are extra patrols at the school and a lot of concerned families.

Possible suspect vehicle in Coppell H.S. robbery

Photo credit: Coppell Police

Police only have a vague description of the gunman, but they released photos of a possible suspect vehicle. Investigators believe the man was driving a newer model silver Nissan Sentra.

Police say he drove up at about 6:15 p.m. and asked the student a few questions. Then he pulled out a gun, demanded the teen's wallet and cell phone and drove away.

The student was not injured.

In a statement, the Coppell Independent School District said it doesn't have any reason to think the campus or students are in danger after this incident. But, to be safe, police are adding extra patrols around the school all week.

Many students and parents are shaken up by the incident on school grounds. But one student told NBC 5 it's a wake-up call they can all learn from.

"Knowing about this stuff, every day occurrences in other neighborhoods that are less privileged than Coppell, they of course have this every day, and it was just really important for us to know this, and it's actually raising a lot of awareness and putting everyone on edge," said Coppell HS junior Sanaya Nasta.

Parents told NBC 5 they were happy with how the district has been keeping them informed, and they'll be talking common sense safety with their kids.

Anyone with information about the robbery suspect or the silver Nissan Sentra should call Coppell police.