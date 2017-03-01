Consumer Reports: Top Car Picks for 2017

Consumer Reports says the Subaru Forester "sets the standard for small SUVs" with excellent fuel economy, super-easy visibility, and top-notch safety ratings.

In the market for a new ride? Consumer Reports is out with its annual auto issue that includes a list of top car picks. These are the top-performing models that are reliable, safe and satisfying.

Small SUVs are the now most popular cars on the road. Topping the list in that category is the Subaru Forester, which Consumer Reports says "sets the standard for small SUVs" with excellent fuel economy, super-easy visibility, and top-notch safety ratings.

If a midsize sedan is more your style, the Kia Optima beats out the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. It's stylish, responsive and a good value at around $25,000.

Need a smaller car at a great value? The roomy Chevrolet Cruze has a smooth and quiet ride with very impressive fuel economy: 47 miles per gallon on the highway. And its overall score in Consumer Reports' testing beats the popular Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

Looking for a new compact pickup? In Consumer Reports' testing, the redesigned Honda Ridgeline handles and rides far better than any other pickup. It also gets impressive gas mileage and has a versatile tailgate and under-bed storage.

Consumer Reports looks at data across an entire model line to come up with a brand report card.

This year, the top-3 are all German automakers: Audi, Porsche and BMW. At the bottom of that brand report card were Mitsubishi, Jeep and Fiat.