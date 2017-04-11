NBC 5 has obtained new information involving a Collin County surgeon accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients.

Three more adult women have come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, a Collin County orthopedic surgeon accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients in his McKinney medical office, police say.

Ozumba is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on four new charges of sexual assault. Judge Ben Smith signed the additional four arrest warrants related to these cases and ordered Ozumba's bond set at $25,000 for each charge.

"As part of our continued investigation, three additional victims have been identified which resulted in four offenses. Dr. Ozumba was arrested for the four additional charges on the morning of April 11, 2017," McKinney police said.

Ozumba, who specializes in sports medicine, is accused of sexually assaulting two patients at his McKinney medical office when he inappropriately, and repeatedly, touched their genitals. One alleged assault happened in August 2016 where a woman reported the alleged assault two days after receiving a sonogram for a physical disability while the other took place more recently, on March 28.

The first woman told detectives she was “embarrassed and thought she should have known better about what to do during the incident,” according to the affidavit. It is unclear what, if anything, happened in that case.

In the second alleged assault, the woman told police Ozumba sent her a message online after her appointment asking what “her favorite part of the procedure was.”

Investigators have not said when the most recent alleged assaults took place.

NBC 5 has learned Ozumba's medical license has been suspended.

Meantime, Ozumba's family denies the allegations and said he'll be vindicated in court.

"We flatly deny each and every false allegation and are confident that the legal system will vindicate Dr. Ozumba. We appreciate the support from our local and global community," the family said in a prepared statement.

Investigators said Ozumba volunteered with, and had access to, North Texas student athletes as a volunteer team physician for the Rockwall Heath High School football team for eight years. None of the allegations leveled against the doctor involved minors, police say.

Investigators continue to search for potential victims of sexual assault involving Ozumba. Anyone with information in the cases is asked to contact Detective Grounds at 972-547-2727 or jgrounds@mckinneytexas.org.

NBC 5's Maria Guerrero and Homa Bash contributed to this report.