There are new, disturbing developments in a deadly apartment fire in Plano.

The fire started at about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Preston Road at the Villas of Preston Creek Apartments.

One woman identified as Santhiya Laksmigari died. Her 6-year-old son, Mounesh, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he remains in critical condition.

A search warrant released Wednesday indicates Laksmigari tried to kill her son and intentionally started the fire.

The son suffered severe burns.

A nurse at the hospital also discovered a cut to the boy’s throat, a skull fracture and ligature marks on his neck.

Police say they are continuing their investigation.