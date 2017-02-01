Deadly Plano Fire Was Arson, Attempted Murder: Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Plano Fire Was Arson, Attempted Murder: Police

By Meredith Yeomans

    There are new, disturbing developments in a deadly apartment fire in Plano.

    The fire started at about 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 6900 block of Preston Road at the Villas of Preston Creek Apartments.

    One woman identified as Santhiya Laksmigari died. Her 6-year-old son, Mounesh, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he remains in critical condition.

    A search warrant released Wednesday indicates Laksmigari tried to kill her son and intentionally started the fire.

    The son suffered severe burns.

    A nurse at the hospital also discovered a cut to the boy’s throat, a skull fracture and ligature marks on his neck.

    Police say they are continuing their investigation.

