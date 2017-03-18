Opposing Groups at Mosque Protest Find Common Ground

Two groups of opposing protesters shared a meal together in Richardson on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Two groups of opposing protesters at a North Texas mosque ended up banding together and even sharing a meal after a third protest group began insulting some of the other protesters.

The first group called themselves BAIR, Bureau of American Islamic Relations. They had previously announced plans to protest the Islamic Association of North Texas on Abrams Road in Richardson.

The group called their protest "Trump is Your President."

Members and supporters of the mosque then planned a counter-protest.

But on Saturday, before the two opposing sides could voice their opinions with signs and words, a third group of protesters showed up.

The third group blocked members of BAIR from protesting and chanted, "No safe space for fascists."

The group of about 20 people called themselves the "Dallas Workers Front." They were dressed in all black, wore masks and many were armed with guns or pipes.

They hurled insults to the point that members of the mosque stepped in and asked the group to back off and allow BAIR the freedom to exercise their right to free speech.

"I believe they have the full right to protest," said Omair Siddiqi, a community activist and member of the mosque.

When that didn't’t work, the two opposing sides unexpectedly left the rowdy group behind and decided to share lunch together.

The two sides talked to one another at Halal Guys Restaurant.

"I want what's best for this society," said one member of the mosque. "I don't want terrorists coming in here."

One member of the mosque told members of BAIR that a number of Islamic scholars across the country condemn ISIS and don't believe they're following the principles of Islam.

"From what I've read, Jihad is a struggle," said David Wright of BAIR.

They found common ground and a common enemy.

"When these terrorists see this they hate it," said a Muslim man. "They despise that we get to sit together and we can have a conversation."

The lunch lasted two hours.

"The lunch was amazing," Siddiqi said.

"I've wanted to speak with them for two years now," said Wright. "It's just stuff I already knew, but now we're talking and there's a dialog."

Siddiqi said he wanted people to take away from the lunch that "love will win and hate doesn't belong anywhere in any community."

The dialogue was so positive that both groups told NBC 5 they will now plan a march together against ISIS.

This is not the first time BAIR has protested outside of the mosque.

A member told NBC 5 another demonstration was already in the works, but members will meet and discuss whether to move forward or cancel the demonstration.