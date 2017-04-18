The mother of a woman murdered in Arlington on Friday said her daughter was seven months pregnant, expecting a boy, and was probably killed by someone she knew.

Kenishia Walker, 25, was found shot to death by her eight-year-old son when he awoke Friday morning.

It happened in a town home in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road.

“(It was) someone she had to know because she doesn’t open that door for no one she doesn’t know,” said Walker’s mother Aleshia Baglee. “So it was someone she knew who did that to her.”

Baglee said her daughter worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and was friendly with everyone.

"She was a loving and caring daughter and friend to everyone,” Baglee said. “Anything that she has, she will let anyone have it."

Walker’s young son is now living with family members in Friars Point, Mississippi, she said.

"He's not doing good at all,” Baglee said. "Everyone is taking it very hard."

Walker was excited about having a baby, her mother said.

"All I want is justice for my daughter because they took two lives, not one,” Baglee said. “My daughter was pregnant. Seven months pregnant. They took two, two lives. Not one, two.”

She pleaded with anyone with information to contact police.

"I want justice for Keneshia Lasha Walker and for (the) Walker baby,” she said.

Arlington police Sgt. Vanessa Harrison said homicide detectives are still actively investigating the murder but had no new information.