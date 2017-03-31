A police chase ended in an Arlington man's back yard, but that's not where the headache ended for the homeowner.

Officers knocked down the man's fence, and nearly three weeks later it's still not fixed.

The police department admits its officers tore through the fence. But there's a separate risk management department for handling these claims. They are working on this, but for the homeowner it's been too long without clear answers.

Ray Eudy has to take it easy.

"I have COPD, severe COPD," Eudy said.

Just walking around the yard can make his blood pressure spike.

"226 over 111, that ain't good," he said, checking a monitor on his wrist.

So Eudy is in no position to fix the broken panels on his backyard fence.

"It's just propped up is all, and I can't let my dogs out here for fear it's going to fall on them," Eudy said. "I can't get my yard crew in to mow the yard. I mean, I'm just stuck."

But how it got that way, nearly three weeks ago, is the most stressful part.

"Police department was chasing an armed robber suspect. He went into my back yard over the fence," Eudy said.

Arlington police tore through the fence to get to the guy, who's accused of stealing a woman's purse at gunpoint. They took him away in handcuffs and left a mess behind.

"I got no problem with what they got to do to get somebody," Eudy said. "That's part of being a cop and part of protecting us. I just got a problem with they come out, tear your place up and don't do anything about it."

A spokesperson from the risk management department tells NBC 5 they just got the claim on Monday and have already started processing, sending someone out to take pictures of the fence, but the word never got to Eudy.

"The lady said she didn't know anything about it and she didn't see any paperwork," Eudy said.

And when you're sick enough that your world doesn't go far past the back yard, you can't wait long to mend fences.

Eudy said he mailed in his claim weeks ago, so it's not clear why the city just got it. A spokesperson said they have 30 days to respond, but they're moving much faster than that. If they determine the city's at fault, they'll pay the bill for any repairs.

After NBC 5's calls to the city, Eudy did hear back from the risk management department and was told he'll have an answer by early next week.

