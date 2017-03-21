Announcement Coming in Uptown Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

Dallas police are expected to make an announcement of an arrest Tuesday related to the hit-and-rund death of 23-year-old Rachel Spelman. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player at the top of this page around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Spelman was killed when she was struck at about 2 a.m. Saturday on Cedar Springs Road and Pearl Street in Uptown.

Police said a dark sedan traveling southbound on Cedar Springs fatally hit Spelman as she ran across the street -- not in a crosswalk. Dallas police said after the driver hit Spelman, he stopped, got out of his vehicle, looked at Spelman on the ground and drove away.

On Tuesday, Spelman's father Tom released the following statement on behalf of the family:

"On behalf of my wife and daughter, I would like to thank the Dallas Police Department, government officials and concerned citizens everywhere for all of their efforts in bringing closure to this case so quickly. I understand there was great community support. As we grieve for our beloved Rachel, I would like to also thank those witnesses that responded immediately in an effort to assist and comfort her before the first responders arrived. To you we are forever grateful. I also ask that there is improved safety for the pedestrians in the Uptown area. As you know the demographics of the area are mostly young, bright, and ambitious people with a lot to contribute to the world. Finally, Thank you for your prayers and support and please find it in your hearts to pray for those that have been apprehended and are responsible for this tragedy."

Though Spelman's father mentioned a person apprehended in his statement, Dallas police have made no formal announcement of any arrests in the case.