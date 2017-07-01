Fallen Officer Honored, His Children Remember His Love

The children of Det. Jerry Walker, who was killed in the line duty, finally saw firsthand how many lives their father really touched, Saturday July 1, 2017.

The FC Dallas soccer team honored the Little Elm police officer Saturday night as a part of Police and Fire appreciation night.

"This is my first soccer game. So everything is new,“ Lexi Walker, 15, said.

Our lives are usually bookmarked in firsts and lasts and the Walker children understand that more than ever now.

“The fondest memory of my dad was the very last time I saw him," Darien Walker, 22, said.

Darien was first born and is like a mirror reflection of his father.

“I've had quite a few people just tell me, ‘you're scaring me because you look like him. You're a copy,’” he laughed.

His father was the first Little Elm police officer ever killed in the line of duty.

"He gave me a big hug. He said he loved me very much and that was the last thing I remember and that was the biggest memory I have," Darien remembered,

Darien, Lexi and their younger brother Landon participated in all the ceremonial aspects of the night from the traditional ‘scarfing’ of the Lamar Hunt statue to the first kick of the game.

"I think it's really nice for everyone to be really supportive,” Lexi said.

They stood in the middle of the field, received a check to help with expenses and an ovation from the crowd of thousands.

“To open our eyes and see how many people cared for us really and our family,” Darien smiled, “He'd probably be very proud. He would be especially proud of being able to get in front of all these people.

Det. Walker's kids were at tonight's game with their mother.



They stand together praying their family is the last to have to deal with a loss like this.