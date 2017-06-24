3-Year-Old Fort Worth Boy Dies After Crawling Into Hot Car

Fort Worth Police say a three-year-old boy died Friday afternoon after crawling into a hot car at his home.

This happened just before three Friday afternoon in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in Fort Worth.

At the time, temperatures were hovering close to the century mark.

Keandre Goodman, police say, climbed into a car parked in the yard. The car was inoperable.

His parents began looking for him, then made the heartbreaking discovery.

Keandre was found unresponsive inside the hot car.

Police say the child was inside for at least 45 minutes.

“This was a kid playing and kids seem to get away,” said neighbor and family friend Janice Sherman. “You have a whole lot of kids out playing. This baby did what any other would do, try and hide or something.”

Keandre’s parents were understandably not ready to talk on camera Saturday evening.

Family members did not want to go into details about what happened including if the car was unlocked.

“It’s a reminder for every parent, everyone that has kids, keeping kids, around kids, be mindful of kids that are around you,” said Sherman. “It’s a bitter lesson. But it’s a lesson learned.”

The temperature in Fort Worth on Friday was 98 degrees. According to online statistics, that means the temperature inside the car climbed to over 130 degrees in 45 minutes.

There is a go fund me page set up for the family.

