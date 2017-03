160 people graduated from the Texas Offender Reentry Initiative on Sunday.

Senior Pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes hosted the annual graduation ceremony held at The Potter's House of Dallas.

The program includes a two-year curriculum that helps the former offenders find jobs, housing and educational opportunities.

To date, the Texas Offender Reentry Initiative has helped more than 10,000 ex-offenders.