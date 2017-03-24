A new report details the reasons eight volleyball players at Texas Woman's University developed a rare muscle illness in August 2016.

When high-level athletes train too hard too fast, they can end up with a dangerous condition that destroys their muscle tissue.

Last summer, eight players on the Texas Woman's University volleyball team learned that lesson.

A report just released says the young women ended up in the hospital because of a fitness test, "which included 75 tricep pushups."

University leaders on Friday talked about changes they've made to keep this from happening again.

TWU Volleyball Player Recalls Rhabdo Battle

Texas Woman's University volleyball player Briley Cole talks about the team's injury and fight against exertional rhabdomyolysis. (Published Friday, Aug. 26, 2016)

"A lot more increased education, particularly around hydration, also around rhabdo: what is it? What are the things that cause it?" said Monica Mendez-Grant, vice president of Student Life at TWU.

Mendez-Grant says there's new awareness on campus after the volleyball players fell victim to rhabdomyolysis, a breakdown of muscle tissue that releases a damaging protein into the blood.

Mendez-Grant apologized to the players again this week after findings from the report showed grueling preseason fitness tests and dehydration caused the young women to be hospitalized with the muscle condition.

"I assured them that the institution was concerned with their health and well being," she said.

8 Texas Woman's University Athletes Hospitalized for Exertional Rhabdomyolysis

Following an annual fitness test, eight volleyball players from Texas Woman's University were hospitalized last weekend for a rare, but serious, exercise-induced medical condition. (Published Friday, Aug. 26, 2016)

Doctors, including Dr. Jaya Kumar, with Medical City Denton, say rhabdo is not common and most athletes have nothing to fear.

Mendez-Grant has made it her mission to make sure no other athletes or students have to deal with the condition again.

Those changes include rhabdo education for all staff and players, and fitness testing will now be vetted to make sure it's appropriate and staffing adjustments have been made.

TWU says all the volleyball players are doing well.