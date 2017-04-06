North Texas Ground Spraying Schedule | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Ground Spraying Schedule

Updated April 6

    Below is the latest schedule of mosquito ground spraying, broken down by county.

    Cooke | Collin | Dallas | Denton | Johnson | Kaufman | Parker | Tarrant

    Cooke County

      No sprayings scheduled.

    Collin County

        No sprayings scheduled.

        Dallas County

          • Highland Park - Highland Park Parks Department will conduct ground spraying on the east side of town (from Preston Road east to the town limits) to reduce the density of mosquito populations, not due to any confirmed cases of West Nile virus, on Thursday, April 6, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

              Denton County

                No sprayings scheduled.

                Johnson County

                  No sprayings scheduled.

                Kaufman County

                  No sprayings scheduled.

                Parker County

                        No sprayings scheduled.

                          Tarrant County

                                No sprayings scheduled.

