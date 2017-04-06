Below is the latest schedule of mosquito ground spraying, broken down by county.
Cooke | Collin | Dallas | Denton | Johnson | Kaufman | Parker | Tarrant
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
- Highland Park - Highland Park Parks Department will conduct ground spraying on the east side of town (from Preston Road east to the town limits) to reduce the density of mosquito populations, not due to any confirmed cases of West Nile virus, on Thursday, April 6, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
No sprayings scheduled.
Published 25 minutes ago