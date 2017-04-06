Below is the latest schedule of mosquito ground spraying, broken down by county.

Cooke | Collin | Dallas | Denton | Johnson | Kaufman | Parker | Tarrant

Cooke County

No sprayings scheduled.

Collin County

No sprayings scheduled.

Dallas County

Highland Park - Highland Park Parks Department will conduct ground spraying on the east side of town (from Preston Road east to the town limits) to reduce the density of mosquito populations, not due to any confirmed cases of West Nile virus, on Thursday, April 6, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Denton County

No sprayings scheduled.

Johnson County

No sprayings scheduled.

Kaufman County

No sprayings scheduled.

Parker County

No sprayings scheduled.

Tarrant County

No sprayings scheduled.