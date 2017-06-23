Cataracts Can't Be Avoided, But Are Easy to Treat

There's no hiding from it, during one of your yearly eye checkups, you will hear the words "you have cataracts."

The eye disorder develops in everyone, it's just a matter of when, and how long you're on this Earth.

"Think of your lens like a window in your house. If you've never cleaned that window in your house. Over time, it will slowly become more and more cloudy and difficult to see out of," said optometrist Dr. Kristin Doyle.

Left untreated, cataracts can lead to blindness.

"Oftentimes, my patients will think I've told them they have a disease, but they don't have a disease," said Doyle. "It's just a normal change our body goes through."

The key to dealing with cataracts is to notice the symptoms. If you see glares, have trouble reading in dimly lit rooms, see faded colors -- it may be time for a checkup.

Treating cataracts involves a simple surgery where an ophthalmologist makes a tiny incision on the side of your eye, breaks up the cataract, and replaces it with a plastic lens.

"The procedure itself takes about five minutes per eye. And you're back to your normal daily activities the next day," said Doyle.

While there's no way to prevent cataracts, there are ways to slow down progression.

Wear appropriate eye wear, reduce exposure to ultraviolet rays, avoid smoking and eat healthy foods. In the end, it's all about a healthy lifestyle.