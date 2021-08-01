Your Storm Photos – August 1, 2021

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of storms that brought strong wind, small hail and heavy rain on August 1, 2021.

Aaron Buchanan and Keri Bean
Thought we would share a picture of the nickel sized hail we received this afternoon in Bedford (76021).
Mike and Linda Edwards
Bedford, TX
Diana Savage
Storm Approaching Dallas Taken by Taylor Savage this evening approximately 5:30 PM, August 1, 2021
Brijesh Patel
Hail in Bedford
Brijesh Patel
Hail in Bedford
Andrew Gentry
Hail in Bedford around 4:25 this afternoon.
Melisa Gelmini
Euless,  TX Photos from storm 8-1-2021
Melisa Gelmini
Euless,  TX Photos from storm 8-1-2021
Amanda Clark
Turbulent Skies in Las Colinas. Tornado sirens were just going off in Las Colinas.
Alyson Weatherhead
Joshua texas
Elana Fenner
2 inches of rain in about 1 hour. Rhome, TX
David Burgess
Storm clouds in northeast Dallas along 635 east of 75 looking west from LBJ and Garland Dallas border. 4:12pm 8/1/2021
Donnie jenkins
Storm today – Trees down in Euless
The mother ship – Davis blvd / College Circle looking east
15/17
Lisa R Rangel
Stormy evening in Denton tx
Tiffany Hopwood
Euless 8/1 storms tree on roof
Tiffany Hopwood
Euless 8/1 storms tree on roof

