Your Storm Photos – August 1, 2021 Published August 1, 2021 • Updated on August 1, 2021 at 10:40 pm NBC 5 viewers shared photos of storms that brought strong wind, small hail and heavy rain on August 1, 2021. 17 photos 1/17 Aaron Buchanan and Keri Bean Thought we would share a picture of the nickel sized hail we received this afternoon in Bedford (76021). 2/17 Mike and Linda Edwards Bedford, TX 3/17 Diana Savage Storm Approaching Dallas Taken by Taylor Savage this evening approximately 5:30 PM, August 1, 2021 4/17 Brijesh Patel Hail in Bedford 5/17 Brijesh Patel Hail in Bedford 6/17 Andrew Gentry Hail in Bedford around 4:25 this afternoon. 7/17 Melisa Gelmini Euless, TX Photos from storm 8-1-2021 8/17 Melisa Gelmini Euless, TX Photos from storm 8-1-2021 9/17 Amanda Clark Turbulent Skies in Las Colinas. Tornado sirens were just going off in Las Colinas. 10/17 Alyson Weatherhead Joshua texas 11/17 Elana Fenner 2 inches of rain in about 1 hour. Rhome, TX 12/17 David Burgess Storm clouds in northeast Dallas along 635 east of 75 looking west from LBJ and Garland Dallas border. 4:12pm 8/1/2021 13/17 Donnie jenkins Storm today – Trees down in Euless 14/17 The mother ship – Davis blvd / College Circle looking east 15/17 Lisa R Rangel Stormy evening in Denton tx 16/17 Tiffany Hopwood Euless 8/1 storms tree on roof 17/17 Tiffany Hopwood Euless 8/1 storms tree on roof