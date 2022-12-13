Your Storm Damage Photos – Dec. 13, 2022

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of storm damage in North Texas on Dec. 13, 2022.

10 photos
1/10
Marie Evans
Can’t get in or out of the driveway and lots of tree damage all around the yard, but our home was spared!
2/10
Caitlin Calk
Neighborhood fence damage from storms this morning in southern denton.
3/10
Sebastian Perez
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Discount Tire damage in Grapevine
4/10
Layne Maganda
Damage to skyline roof at Grapevine Mills Mall
5/10
Annette Quadling
Windows blown out at Tribeca Apartments
6/10
Mitch Hall
Mitch Hall
4698661176
7/10
Mitch Hall
More pics.
8/10
Jen Weldon
My 2019 Camaro was struck directly by lightning this morning in the storm.
9/10
Ted Shannon
Hello, thought you might like to see the damage we took here at proAviation
Services. Enjoy,
Ted Shannon
10/10
Ted Shannon
Hello, thought you might like to see the damage we took here at proAviation
Services. Enjoy,
Ted Shannon

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comstorm damage

More Photo Galleries

Photos of Storms That Produced Tornadoes on Dec. 13, 2022
Photos of Storms That Produced Tornadoes on Dec. 13, 2022
Your Hail Photos – Dec. 13, 2022
Your Hail Photos – Dec. 13, 2022
Croatia, Argentina Advance After Nail-Biting Wins: World Cup Quarterfinals in Photos
Croatia, Argentina Advance After Nail-Biting Wins: World Cup Quarterfinals in Photos
Morocco to Play Portugal After Upset: World Cup Day 17 in Photos
Morocco to Play Portugal After Upset: World Cup Day 17 in Photos
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us