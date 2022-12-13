Your Storm Damage Photos – Dec. 13, 2022 Published 41 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of storm damage in North Texas on Dec. 13, 2022. 10 photos 1/10 Marie Evans Can’t get in or out of the driveway and lots of tree damage all around the yard, but our home was spared! 2/10 Caitlin Calk Neighborhood fence damage from storms this morning in southern denton. 3/10 Sebastian Perez [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Discount Tire damage in Grapevine 4/10 Layne Maganda Damage to skyline roof at Grapevine Mills Mall 5/10 Annette Quadling Windows blown out at Tribeca Apartments 6/10 Mitch Hall Mitch Hall 4698661176 7/10 Mitch Hall More pics. 8/10 Jen Weldon My 2019 Camaro was struck directly by lightning this morning in the storm. 9/10 Ted Shannon Hello, thought you might like to see the damage we took here at proAviation Services. Enjoy, Ted Shannon 10/10 Ted Shannon Hello, thought you might like to see the damage we took here at proAviation Services. Enjoy, Ted Shannon This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comstorm damage More Photo Galleries Photos of Storms That Produced Tornadoes on Dec. 13, 2022 Your Hail Photos – Dec. 13, 2022 Croatia, Argentina Advance After Nail-Biting Wins: World Cup Quarterfinals in Photos Morocco to Play Portugal After Upset: World Cup Day 17 in Photos