Winter Blast Dusts Jacksboro in Snow

As the rain turned over to snow, people in Jacksboro were among the first North Texans to get a taste of winter as it dusted the square in a light, wet coating of snow.

“We don’t get it very often here,” said Allison Morrow.

Though drastic, it was a welcome change for some, like farmer Tim Sanders.

“I’m so glad we’re having a little winter,” said Sanders.

He said any precipitation is more than welcome.

“I love to see this. This is good for my grass, my cows, all of that,” he said.

As the sun set Tuesday, more than 200 TxDOT trucks took to the road within the Fort Worth District. A spokesperson said crews were operating around the clock to monitor, and treat where necessary, roads that were pretreated the night before.

And for the most part, they remained clear, letting Texans focus on enjoying this small and rare blast of winter.

“Hopefully, it snows more to turn it white so we can play in the yard, me and the dog,” said Sanders.

