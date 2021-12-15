wind advisory

Wind Advisory: Gusts to 40 MPH Expected Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday until 4 p.m., with wind gusts up to 40 mph expected.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory with sustained south winds from 20 mph to 30 mph expected Wednesday across North Central Texas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Open waters on area lakes and waterways will be very choppy.

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 5 p.m.

See the latest advisories here.

This article tagged under:

wind advisoryweather experts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us