Wind Advisory: Gusts to 40 MPH Expected Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday until 4 p.m., with wind gusts up to 40 mph expected.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory with sustained south winds from 20 mph to 30 mph expected Wednesday across North Central Texas.

The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Open waters on area lakes and waterways will be very choppy.

The winds are howling out there! Here's a look at recent peak gusts across the area. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4PM this afternoon with gust in excess of 40 mph. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/V8svjN0QXp — Keisha Burns (@KeishaBurnsNBC5) December 15, 2021

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for Dallas and Tarrant counties through 5 p.m.

