What Was That Ring Around the Moon Last Night?

What was the ring around the moon last night in North Texas? Some NBC 5 viewers sent us pictures of the lunar halo seen around the full moon.

Often times, the lunar halo is seen when there are high clouds and ice crystals about 20,000 to 30,000 feet up in the atmosphere. The National Weather Service says the ice acts as a prism, so when light hits it, all the colors that make it up get separated out like in a rainbow. That’s why the halo has pale bands of different colors. The ice also reflects this separated light outwards so we can see it, NWS says.

"Halos have fueled superstition for decades, but there's nothing unnatural about how these ghostly rings form," the National Weather Service says.

Great shot of the full moon last night over North Texas! The high clouds (ice crystals) in place cause the ring that you see. Photo Credit: Chris Baker. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/YK9VRE4pQ0 — Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) December 12, 2019

The ring surrounded December’s #FullMoon, which was trending on social media Thursday morning. It’s a big deal because it’s the last full moon of the decade. It was called the "Cold Moon."

Legend says that if you make a wish on the last full moon of the decade, a new full moon will appear within 30 days. I'm trying it out. pic.twitter.com/uYuhh9AWpt — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) December 12, 2019

Have you ever seen one? These halos can be seen around the sun and sometimes around the moon! pic.twitter.com/j22gPwBXFn — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 1, 2017