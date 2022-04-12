What is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch?

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

