severe weather

What is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch?

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as the next round of storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Weather Connection

This article tagged under:

severe weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us