Wet Weekend Ahead

Overnight rain quickly came to an end this morning. Only parts of the area received measurable rainfall.

May is climatologically the wettest month of the year. The normal rainfall for the month is 4.90 inches. So far this month we have barley received a half an inch of rain at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, leaving us with a deficit of 1.61 inches.

In the days to come, we will be reminded that May is typically a wet month. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase starting late Friday. Periods of heavy rain are expected to lead to localized flooding.

Rain chances increase Friday night. During the day Saturday will be the wettest time. Thunderstorms and heavy rain can be expected. The overall severe weather threat is low.

About an inch to an inch and a half is expected in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with totals as high as 3 inches to the south.

A drier weather pattern will be in place next week.