Dallas Mayor Welcomes Thousands of Hurricane Laura Evacuees as State Consolidates Lodging

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the city of Dallas is working with the state of Texas to consolidate and house thousands of Hurricane Laura evacuees in the city.

Johnson made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, telling the evacuees "this has, without a doubt, been a challenging year for you and we want to make this latest transition as easy and as comfortable for you as we possibly can."

Johnson said the city has been housing more than 1,100 evacuees who had nowhere else to go since last month and that all evacuees currently being housed by the state in North Texas will be consolidated into a few larger hotels in Dallas.

"We are very sorry that you have to be here, but we are very happy to host you." Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Rocky Vaz, the director of the Office of Emergency Management, said the city is preparing to house more than 5,000 evacuees.

Jacques Brown, who was evacuated from Lake Charles, Louisiana along with her niece and son, had been staying in a hotel in Dallas since last month. She said she received a letter that said her reservation expired as of 11 a.m Wednesday, Sept. 16 and that future accommodations will be made through the state of Texas.

Of the expiring reservations, Vaz said one of the options was extending the contracts expiring Sept. 16 at more than 30 hotels across North Texas to allow people to stay where they were, but that it was determined to not be very efficient so the state decided to consolidate the lodging into as few hotels as possible. Vaz said the evacuees will be provided lodging based on their ZIP code, with the hope that they would be closer to family and others they may know.

Vaz added that though the state is contracting with the hotels, the city will be stepping up to help provide the services that people will need while staying in Dallas.

With the Louisiana coast still recovering from Hurricane Laura, it's not clear when Brown and her family will be able to return home or when their parishes will reopen.

Laura, which made landfall Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm, tied for the strongest-sustained winds (150 mph) to hit the Gulf Coast. The storm is reported to have killed dozens of people and caused an estimated $10 billion in damage.

This story will be updated following the news conference with more to come during NBC 5 News at 6 p.m.