Warmth Continues into New Year's Weekend

Pleasant weather is expected for New Year's Weekend. We'll be wrapping up 2022 with warmth and sunshine on Saturday. Highs will climb into the low 70s.

Revelers will be greeted with mild temperatures in the 50s at midnight with mostly clear skies.

2023 will kick off with some sunshine but clouds will begin to increase by Sunday afternoon ahead of a storm system set to bring rain and storms to parts of North Texas on Monday.

If your resolution includes doing more things outside, above normal are expected to stick around through the first week of 2023.