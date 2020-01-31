Warm Weekend, Snow Possible Next Week

We've endured a week of clouds, rain, and cold weather, but the weekend brings much warmer weather.

On Saturday, look for a full day of sun with temperatures rising into the mid-60's, by Sunday it gets even warmer, into the the 70's.

Monday will remain mild with a low chance of showers across parts of East Texas.

Then a big cold front sweeps across the area on Tuesday. It will start warm, then falling afternoon temperatures.

There's a chance we could see wintry precipitation in the form of freezing rain, sleet, or snow sometime Wednesday.

But a reminder, this forecast for winter weather is several days out and conditions are likely to change, so keep that in mind in the coming days.