Warm New Year's Weekend, Severe Storms Possible on Monday

The weather is looking beautiful for New Year's weekend but the temporary sunshine will only take us through New Year's Day.

The last day of 2022 will feature warmer-than-normal temperatures. Highs this afternoon will climb into the low 70s with sunshine. It will remain quite mild for New Year’s festivities this evening with no travel problems expected across North Texas. Midnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 as the clock strikes twelve.

Our next storm system will arrive Monday, bringing a chance of rain, along with some potential for severe weather as it sweeps through the region.

The primary threat zone will be for areas along and east of I-35. The severe weather threat will generally increase the farther east you go.

Storms will begin to fire up by midday on Monday and continue through the afternoon and early evening.

Hail, high winds and even a few tornadoes are possible with this storm.

Make sure you are staying weather aware and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.