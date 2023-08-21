Tropical Depression 9 forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to become Tropical Storm Harold

The National Weather Service says an area of low pressure over the central Gulf of Mexico has strengthened into Tropical Depression Nine.

TD9, which currently has sustained winds of about 35 mph, is expected to become Tropical Storm Harold once the winds top 39 mph. That's expected to happen before landfall on the south Texas coast south near Baffin Bay Tuesday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, the storm was located about 400 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi and had winds of about 35 mph.

All of the rain associated with the storm is expected to stay well south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Central Texas and will mainly impact the Rio Grande Valley.

Forecasters with the NWS said, "Rain bands and tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to reach the Middle Texas coastal waters this evening and the coastal region of the Middle Texas coast during the overnight hours tonight. Moderate coastal flooding is expected Tuesday over the Middle Texas coast along with a high risk of rip currents. Isolated tornadoes could occur within the rain bands moving across south Texas from early Tuesday morning into the afternoon hours."

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, Live Oak, and Nueces Islands.

The storm is also expected to hit portions of northern Coahuila and northern Nuevo Leon in Mexico.

Those in the path of the storm are warned to prepare for emergencies including power outages, excessive rainfall, dangerous flooding, wind damage and the possibility of tornadoes.

TEXAS EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS