Traveling to California for the TCU Game? Here is Your Forecast

A series of storm systems lined up in the Pacific Ocean will bring rain chances across California, including the Los Angeles area, heading into the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Prevailing winds cross over warm bands of tropical water vapor to form this "atmospheric river," which travels across the Pacific Ocean.

These storm systems are called the "Pineapple Express" because moisture builds up in the Pacific Ocean around Hawaii.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This moisture feeds into the U.S. and Canadian West Coast with heavy rainfall and snow. The "Pineapple Express" can dump as much as five inches of rain across California in one day.

Expect increasing clouds in the Los Angeles area on Saturday night as another storm system nears the California coast.

Most of the threat of significant rainfall should hold off until Tuesday. By game time on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST. at SoFi Stadium, expect a partly to a mostly cloudy day with showers in the area.