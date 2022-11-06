Total Lunar Eclipse Arrives Early Tuesday Morning

A total lunar eclipse will occur Tuesday morning and it will be visible in North Texas. The only problem may be some stubborn clouds.

A partial eclipse will begin at 3:09 am Central Standard Time Tuesday. The total eclipse begins at 4:17 am CST as the Moon passes into Earth's shadow known as the umbra. At this time the Moon will appear to be a coppery-red color. The totality will last until 5:42 am CST when the Moon passes out of the umbra.

The reason the Moon takes on a reddish color during the eclipse is that the Earth's atmosphere scatters out the blue light from the sun, leaving only the red and orange colors to be projected onto the moon. This process is called Rayleigh scattering and it's the same reason we sometimes see vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This will be the final total lunar eclipse visible in North Texas until March 14, 2025.