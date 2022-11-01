Threat of Severe Storms Friday Forces High School Football Games To Be Rescheduled

Some high school football games scheduled for Friday are being rescheduled in anticipation of the threat of severe storms.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said a potent storm system will move into North Texas Friday, bringing the risk of severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours -- right in time for high school football games.

FORT WORTH ISD

The Fort Worth Independent School District on Tuesday said most of the varsity football games planned for Friday night will be moved to Thursday night, Nov. 3. The district laid out its plans which follow:

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday afternoon:

Trimble Tech HS will play Grapevine HS at Farrington Field at 5 p.m.

South Hills HS will take on Saginaw at Clark Stadium at 5 p.m.

Western Hills HS will play Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS at Handley Field at 5 p.m.

Thursday night: Game two of the double-headers will commence as soon as possible following game one, with a scheduled start time at 7:30 p.m.

Paschal HS will take on Weatherford HS at Farrington Field at 7:30 p.m.

Polytechnic HS meets Southwest HS at Clark Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

North Side HS plays Arlington Heights HS at Handley Field at 7:30 p.m.

Carter-Riverside HS will play at Castleberry at 7 p.m.

The only FWISD team scheduled to play on Friday, Nov. 4 is Dunbar HS at Kennedale at 7 p.m.

LEWISVILLE ISD

Due to expected weather conditions on Friday, all of this week's LISD varsity football games have been rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at their originally scheduled locations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with above-normal temperatures for November.

A 20% chance of storms Friday morning will increase to an 80% chance by Friday afternoon and evening.

"I think this is a fairly fast-moving system, and once it moves out, we dry out completely for the weekend," Mitchell said.

Early forecast models show the storm system shifting east by 7 p.m.

Check back and stay tuned for the latest forecast.