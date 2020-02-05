So Where Is the Snow? Over 5 Inches Reported in Midland

Students and teachers woke up in North Texas ready to see a winter wonderland in their front yards, but for the DFW metroplex it was mostly just cold rain.

So where is the snow? If you have friends or family in west Texas, like Odessa, Midland, Abilene or El Paso, you've probably seen their snow pictures and video on social media. Those areas saw between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

Snow was also reported in Graham, Jacksboro and westward.

There were 5.4 inches of snow in Midland as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.